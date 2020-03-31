ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar continues advance to start the week

Forex news from the European session - 31 March 2020

Headlines:

Markets:

USD leads, AUD lags on the day

European equities mixed; E-minis down 0.3%

US 10-year yields down 4 bps to 0.69%

Gold down 1.4% to $1,600

WTI up 7.8% to $21.66

Bitcoin down 1.3% to $6,392







The march higher in the dollar is the main story in European trading so far, as the greenback further recoups losses from last week with a couple of key technical levels starting to come into play during the session.



EUR/USD firmly broke below its key daily moving averages and the 1.1000 handle as price also broke below its 100-hour moving average on the way down to 1.0930-40.



USD/JPY also crept higher from 108.30 to 108.70 as the dollar kept firm, seeing price action test waters just above its 200-day moving average currently.



Meanwhile, risk currencies were pressured as equities traded in a mixed and tepid mood during the session - giving up earlier gains at the start of the cash market open.



AUD/USD eased from 0.6200 to just under 0.6100 currently while USD/CAD is pushing gains at around 1.4250-60 despite oil prices bouncing a little from $20 levels overnight.



In the equities space, it is all about month-end and quarter-end focus right now as investors are pretty much just dipping their toes in fear of re-balancing flows.



US futures remain more tepid, fluctuating between mild gains and mild losses as there is still uncertainty about whether said re-balancing flows have played out completely yet.



Tomorrow will present a new challenge and hopefully fresh direction on how the market is actually feeling amid virus concerns and ongoing lockdowns everywhere in the world.



The dollar will also be an interesting spot to watch as it starts to crack key technical levels; and the market has to figure out if Fed swap lines will be enough to keep funding pressures at bay or if the economic fallout is going to spur another rush to the dollar in due time.



