France March preliminary CPI +0.6% vs +1.0% y/y expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 31 March 2020





Prior +1.4%

CPI 0.0% vs +0.4% m/m expected

Prior 0.0%

HICP +0.7% vs +1.0% y/y expected

Prior +1.6%

HIC 0.0% vs +0.5% m/m expected

Prior 0.0%

That is quite a sharp drop in inflation pressures as the headline reading falls to its weakest level since December 2016. This comes on the back of falling energy prices over the past few weeks and mirrors the drop in inflation readings seen in Germany and Spain yesterday.



