France November business confidence 79 vs 84 expected
Latest data released by INSEE - 24 November 2020
French business morale slips more than expected amid tighter restrictions being implemented in recent weeks. It's not much of a surprise but it also reflects waning optimism surrounding economic sentiment in Q4 at the moment.
- Prior 90
- Manufacturing confidence 92
- Prior 93; revised to 94
- Services confidence 77
- Prior 89
As restrictions look set to continue into December, the risk is that the outlook going into Q1 2021 will still be hampered unless the virus situation is brought under control.