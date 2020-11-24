France November business confidence 79 vs 84 expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 24 November 2020





Prior 90

Manufacturing confidence 92

Prior 93; revised to 94

Services confidence 77

Prior 89







As restrictions look set to continue into December, the risk is that the outlook going into Q1 2021 will still be hampered unless the virus situation is brought under control.

French business morale slips more than expected amid tighter restrictions being implemented in recent weeks. It's not much of a surprise but it also reflects waning optimism surrounding economic sentiment in Q4 at the moment.