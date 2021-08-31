France Q2 final GDP +1.1% vs +0.9% q/q prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by INSEE - 31 August 2021

The preliminary release can be found here. A slight revision higher but it just reaffirms a modest bounce back in French economic activity in Q2 as virus restrictions were eased starting from May.

