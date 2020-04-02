France reports 471 new hospital deaths

Total up to 4503 now

France's count is suspect but I want to highlight that France is using chloroquine treatments widely and it's not exactly proving to be a miracle drug.





One thing we're all learning is that hospital deaths also don't equal total deaths. Because the virus is so hard on the elderly, many are dying in nursing homes or retirement homes. Not counting those can change the picture.





Update: France now says total jumps to 5387 with nursing homes included.

