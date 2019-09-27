France September CPI -0.3% vs -0.2% m/m expected

Trade with Top Brokers
FX option expiries for Friday September 27 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday September 26 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday September 25 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday September 24 at the 10am NY cut
(not many) FX option expiries for Monday September 23 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
BoE Saunders: "quiet plausible" for BoE's next move to be a cut
RBNZ Governor Orr spoke again today. not the same NZD impact as yesterday!
All 4 big Australian banks calling for an RBA rate cut next week. Not everyone agrees.
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0731 (vs. yesterday at 7.0729)
RBA meeting next week - quick preview