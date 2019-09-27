France September CPI -0.3% vs -0.2% m/m expected

Latest data released by INSEE 


  • Prior +0.5%
  • CPI 0.9% vs +1.0% y/y expected
  • Prior +1.0%
  • HICP -0.4% % vs -0.3% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.5%
  • HICP +1.1% vs +1.3% y/y expected
  • Prior +1.3%
Inflationary pressures dropping and EURUSD holding steady on the release only a few pips up from pre-release prices.

