France September CPI -0.3% vs -0.2% m/m expected

Prior +0.5%

CPI 0.9% vs +1.0% y/y expected

Prior +1.0%

HICP -0.4% % vs -0.3% m/m expected

Prior +0.5%

HICP +1.1% vs +1.3% y/y expected

Prior +1.3%

Inflationary pressures dropping and EURUSD holding steady on the release only a few pips up from pre-release prices.