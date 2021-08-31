Germany August unemployment change -53.0k vs -34.0k expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Federal Employment Agency - 31 August 2021


  • Prior -91.0k
  • Unemployment rate 5.5% vs 5.6% expected
  • Prior 5.7%; revised to 5.6%
German labour market conditions continue to show signs of further improvement, with the unemployment total falling 2.58 million from 2.6 million in July. That said, the impact of the Kurzarbeit furlough scheme is still something that needs to be sorted out before getting a better read on things but at least the signs are encouraging.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose