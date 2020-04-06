Germany February factory orders -1.4% vs -2.5% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 6 April 2020

Prior +5.5%; revised to +4.8%

Factory orders WDA +1.5% vs % -0.2% y/y expected

Prior -1.4%; revised to -0.8%

Slight delay in the release by the source. The softer touch reflects some weaker activity amid supply chain disruptions from China during that month but also as the January spike came on the back of reported large one-off purchases.





Either way, it is an irrelevant data point considering the current economic situation.



