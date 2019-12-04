Heads up: US data one to watch out for later today
With all the attention on trade, don't forget that we still have key US data to navigate through in the session ahead
There will be a couple of releases from the US later today but the one I would want to highlight is the November ISM non-manufacturing index release at 1500 GMT.
Markets are in a slightly more upbeat mood now after the turnaround in risk sentiment amid trade news but just be wary that things could easily turn sour again if the data above highlights a further deterioration in economic conditions in the US.
You only have to look back to Monday to get a sense of that after the poor November ISM manufacturing index weighed on risk assets and the dollar.
As such, trade may be a key focus in markets still but don't discount the fact that US data may have a say in disrupting the ebb and flow later today.