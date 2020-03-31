Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - more China PMI, and RBZ
2130 GMT Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for March
- The Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index should begin to show impact from the coronavirus outbreak this month
- prior 44.3
2200 GMT Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for March (final), the flash was 50.1
2300 GMT Australia CoreLogic house prices for March
- prior +1.2% m/m
0001GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y
- for March
- expected and prior -0.6%
- British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index
2350 GMT Japan - Bank of Japan quarterly Tankan report
I'll have more to come on this separately
0030 GMT Australia Building Approvals for February
- I'll have more to come on this separately
0030 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting minutes (the March 18 emergency meeting)
0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for XXX
- preliminary PMIs (March): Manufacturing 44.8 (prior 47.8) Services 32.7 (prior 46.8)
0145 GMT China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for March
- expected 45.0, prior 40.3
- Yesterday the official PMIs skyrocketed in March