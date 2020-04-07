ICYMI: UK PM Johnson was admitted to ICU overnight
UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, was taken to intensive care
latest talk being that he is receiving oxygen but at least not on the ventilator yet.
The pound has been trading choppily since yesterday because of the news, as it presents some political uncertainty surrounding how the government is going to function smoothly during this time. A Cabinet meeting due today is said to already been postponed.
Just something to be wary about for the pound in the coming sessions.