Iran foreign min: Negotiations will resume 'very soon'

Will those barrels be coming back?

It's time to put another discount into the crude oil market with the potential for a return of Iranian barrels on a nuclear deal.





The talk of resuming negotiations has been out there all week, now the foreign minister said they will return to the negotiating table and that talks will resume 'very soon'.





There were issues with sequencing in spring talks. Here's the tweet, which isn't quite as optimistic as the headlines sound:







