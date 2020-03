La Stampa reports on the matter







ForexLive

The current set of measures are due to end on Friday but given the situation, it is likely to be extended for a longer period surely. But another month of lockdown means another month of an economic hit to the Italian and world economy.

So far, there are no firm dates being offered up besides this. The speculation yesterday was that the lockdown measures may be extended until Easter (mid-April) at the very least.