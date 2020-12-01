Japan capex, profits, sales all fell in Q3 - recap
Japan third-quarter corporate data was out earlier, the results are here:
Reuters have a recap of the data, and, as you'd expect, cite the impact of the pandemic:
- coronavirus hit private sector demand, keeping policymakers under pressure to deploy large stimulus to respond to the pandemic.
- To cope with the virus pain, ruling party lawmakers have sought an extra budget of 20 trillion-to-30 trillion yen ($190 billion-$290 billion) to fund new stimulus ordered by premier Yoshihide Suga.
