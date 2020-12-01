Japan capex, profits, sales all fell in Q3 - recap

Japan third-quarter corporate data was out earlier, the results are here:

Reuters have a recap of the data, and, as you'd expect, cite the impact of the pandemic:

coronavirus hit private sector demand, keeping policymakers under pressure to deploy large stimulus to respond to the pandemic.

To cope with the virus pain, ruling party lawmakers have sought an extra budget of 20 trillion-to-30 trillion yen ($190 billion-$290 billion) to fund new stimulus ordered by premier Yoshihide Suga.















USD/JPY is little changed on the session here, EUR/USD has bounced somewhat: