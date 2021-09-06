Japan Household spending for July -0.9% m/m (expected +1.1%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Japan Household spending for July

  • -0.9% m/m vs. expected +1.1% m/m, prior -3.2% m/m

  • +0.7% y/y vs. expected 2.4% y/y, prior -5.1%

I posted on the wages data out at the same time:
Like I said in that post, yen is unbothered. Barely moving. 

The moves in Japan have been notably in stocks, which rallied on Friday on the news PM Suga is to step aside. The take is that his successor is expected to increase fiscal support for the economy, and hence traders bought stocks. The rally continued yesterday also. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose