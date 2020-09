Suga in the house





Ruling party picks him to success Shinzo Abe.





Suga is expected to keep up 'Abenomics' (weak JPY). Watch out for Suga calling a snap election which could cause the Yen to rise on the risk of 'Abenomics' coming to an end. The BoJ should play second fiddle to politics at their upcoming meeting and no change is expected for now.