Good chunk of the gains evaporate late





It was a very good day for equity markets with the S&P 500 up 2% and the Nasdaq up 2.7% but a late swoon kept it from being a great day.





The S&P 500 rose as high as 3424 and peaked with just 30 minutes left in trading but it took a sharp fall from there to close at 3399. That turned a 2.8% gain into a 2.0% climb.





Closing changes: