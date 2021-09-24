Major economic releases and events next week
What are the major economic releases and events for next week
Sunday, September 26:
- German federal elections
Monday, September 27:
- ECB Lagarde speak. 7:45 AM
- FOMC member Evans speaks, 8 AM ET
- US durable goods orders, 8:30 AM ET. Estimate 0.7% versus -0.1% last month
- FOMC Williams speaks, 12 PM ET
- FOMC Brainard speaks, 12:15 PM ET
- BOE Gov. Bailey speaks, 2 PM ET
Tuesday, September 28:
- Australia retail sales, 9:30 PM ET, 0230 GMT. Estimate -2.5% versus -2.7% last month
- US conference board consumer confidence, 10 AM ET. Estimate 115.2 versus 113.8 last month
- FOMC Bostic speaks, 3 PM ET
Wednesday, September 29
- US pending home sales, 10 AM ET. Estimate 1.1%
- US crude oil inventories, 10:30 AM ET
- ECBs Lagarde, UK Gov Bailey, BOJ Gov Kuroda and Fed Chair Powell speak at the ECB forum on central banking, 11:45 AM ET/1645 GMT
- China manufacturing PMI , 9 PM ET/0200 GMT. Estimate 50.3 versus 50.1 last month
- US final GDP 2Q, 8:30 AM ET. Estimate 6.7%
- US unemployment claims, 8:30 AM ET. Estimate 328K
- FOMC Williams speaks, 10 AM ET
- FOMC Bostic speaks, 11 AM ET
- FOMC Evans speaks 12:30 PM ET
- German file manufacturing PMI, 3:55 AM ET, estimate 58.5%
- Canada GDP, 8:30 AM ET
- US core PCE price index 8:30 AM ET, estimate 0.2%
- US ISM manufacturing PMI, 10 AM ET. 59.6 estimate
- US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, estimate 71.0