Major economic releases and events next week

What are the major economic releases and events for next week

Sunday, September 26:
  • German federal elections
Monday, September 27:
  • ECB Lagarde speak.  7:45 AM
  • FOMC member Evans speaks, 8 AM ET
  • US durable goods orders, 8:30 AM ET. Estimate 0.7% versus -0.1% last month
  • FOMC Williams speaks, 12 PM ET
  • FOMC Brainard speaks, 12:15 PM ET
  • BOE Gov. Bailey speaks, 2 PM ET
Tuesday, September 28:
  • Australia retail sales, 9:30 PM ET, 0230 GMT. Estimate -2.5% versus -2.7% last month
  • US conference board consumer confidence, 10 AM ET. Estimate 115.2 versus 113.8 last month
  • FOMC Bostic speaks, 3 PM ET
Wednesday, September 29
  • US pending home sales, 10 AM ET. Estimate 1.1%
  • US crude oil inventories, 10:30 AM ET
  • ECBs Lagarde, UK Gov Bailey, BOJ Gov Kuroda and Fed Chair Powell speak at the ECB forum on central banking, 11:45 AM ET/1645 GMT
Thursday, September 30
  • China manufacturing PMI , 9 PM ET/0200 GMT. Estimate 50.3 versus 50.1 last month
  • US final GDP 2Q, 8:30 AM ET.  Estimate 6.7%
  • US unemployment claims, 8:30 AM ET. Estimate 328K 
  • FOMC Williams speaks, 10 AM ET
  • FOMC Bostic speaks, 11 AM ET
  • FOMC Evans speaks 12:30 PM ET
Friday, September 30, 
  • German file manufacturing PMI, 3:55 AM ET, estimate 58.5%
  • Canada GDP, 8:30 AM ET
  • US core PCE price index 8:30 AM ET, estimate 0.2%
  • US ISM manufacturing PMI, 10 AM ET.  59.6 estimate
  • US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, estimate 71.0


