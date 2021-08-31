Month-end in focus in trading today

Month-end flows to be part of the consideration in the day ahead

The dollar is sitting a little weaker across the board and while that may be in part to do with a continuation from Friday's moves, month-end is also something to be mindful about when navigating across the market today.





Credit Argricole says that on the balance of things this month, the moves in equities and FX suggest that portfolio-rebalancing flows point towards mild dollar selling as we get into month-end trading this week.













Just take note of that and keep an eye out on things going into the London fix later.