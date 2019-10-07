More on the Brexit court ruling at noon, 12:00BST

Showdown at noon

According to Steven Swinford the Deputy Political Editor of The Times: 

  • If Boris Johnson was to ignore such an order, he could ultimately be held to be criminally liable and face proceedings for contempt of court or misconduct in a public office
  • Decision likely to be appealed by whoever loses at Inner Court There's also a petition for the court *itself* to sign and sent A50 extension letter in event Johnson refuses Petition calls for the court to exercise nobile officium - where the court itself offers legal remedy

