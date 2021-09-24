MUFG trade of the week: Sell GBP/USD

MUFG thinks it's time to sell cable





In its weekly FX pick, the team at MUFG Research suggests selling GBP/USD. The pair is trading at 1.3687 and they have a target of 1.3200 with a stop at 1.3950.





"We have established a short GBP/USD trade idea based on our belief that the rate move this week is overdone and based on the prospects of the near-term economic risks worsening. A break of a key technical support level close to spot could accelerate the decline over the near-term," MUFG wrote.



