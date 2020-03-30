New Zealand building permits for February: +4.7% m/m (prior -2.0%)

Once again the data will take a back seat this session. This is Feb data, which is dated given the outbreak impact began to reaklly accelerate the following month.

Permits are a guide to the work in the construction pipeline and are worth eyeing for that, but given the virus weight on the economy some of the permits granted during in February will not result in building work ahead.





The data:

+4.7% m/m

prior -2.0%

and +11% y/y





On the brighter side, these are strong results and any work not commenced as noted in the paragraph above will at least be coming off a high base.







Stats NZ comment: