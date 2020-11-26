Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.91% at 26,537.31

Asian equities mostly keep a little higher on the day

A solid close once again for Japanese stocks, with the Hang Seng seen up 0.2% and the Shanghai Composite up by 0.1% ahead of the closing stages.





With Wall Street set for a break over the next two days (partial holiday tomorrow), it may be tough to really get much of a read from the risk mood barring any major headlines to cross the wires ahead of the weekend.





Back to the Nikkei, November has been a monstrous month with gains of over 15%:



