Nikkei 225 closes higher by 4.24% at 18,576.30

Asian equities rise as investors take in optimistic coronavirus developments









The market is largely riding on hope of things turning for the better as we see global coronavirus deaths slow down and the daily cases in some regions are also easing a little over the past few days.





That is helping to give stocks a push higher to start the session, as we see US futures also hold ~4% gains to start the European morning.







ForexLive

In the currencies space, the dollar is a tad softer with risk/commodity currencies leading the way while the yen is the laggard. AUD/USD is keeping above 0.6000 at 0.6040 currently while USD/JPY is near session highs at around 109.10 at the moment.

The Nikkei ends near the highs for the day as we see the risk-on mood carry over to the early stages of European trading to start the week.