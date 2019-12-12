Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.14% at 23,424.81

Mixed mood observed among Asian equities









However, there is a bit of a mixed tone in Asia with the Hang Seng surging ahead with gains of 1.4% - largely backed by tech gains i.e. Tencent - while the Shanghai Composite is more sluggish, down by 0.3% currently.





The overall risk mood is more balanced though with US futures sitting near flat levels while Treasury yields are also little changed on the day so far.







ForexLive

In the broader picture, it's still all about tariffs in trading this week and we're yet to hear the final decision from Trump on that matter. USD/JPY is keeping more steady at 108.60, also little changed on the day.

Japanese investors took heart in the Fed keeping rates on hold yesterday with Fed chair Powell reiterating a message of not hiking rates until inflation is seen rising significantly.