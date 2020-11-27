NZD risks skewed toward further strength

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A brief snippet from ANZ (NZ) on the New Zealand dollar, highlighting a couple of supportive factors:

  • NZD is higher, fuelled by higher interest rates and the flagging USD. 
  • We see the risks skewed toward further strength, with New Zealand in a far better position to bridge the gap to a vaccine than the US, and increased liquidity and improving risk appetite driving further USD weakness.
ANZ (Australia) have NZD/USD 'fari value' from their model at 0.64, saying they are neutral for the NZD in the coming week and mildly bullish for the month ahead. 



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose