NZD risks skewed toward further strength

A brief snippet from ANZ (NZ) on the New Zealand dollar, highlighting a couple of supportive factors:

NZD is higher, fuelled by higher interest rates and the flagging USD.

We see the risks skewed toward further strength, with New Zealand in a far better position to bridge the gap to a vaccine than the US, and increased liquidity and improving risk appetite driving further USD weakness.

ANZ (Australia) have NZD/USD 'fari value' from their model at 0.64, saying they are neutral for the NZD in the coming week and mildly bullish for the month ahead.







