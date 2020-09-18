Pelosi: Working out details on stopgap funding bill. Staying at $2.2 trillion for stimulus

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

House Speaker the speaking on Bloomberg television

  • Working out details on stopgap funding bill
  • Hopes to have stopgap today, bring to floor next week
  • Still negotiating the duration of stopgap funding
  • Says staying at $2.2 trillion stimulus package (not coming down to the $1.5 trillion being bantered about by the GOP
  • Pelosi highlights Fed's comment that the US needs more fiscal stimulus
  • Something is not necessarily better than nothing on aid
  • State and local aid is critical (Dem asking for $900B while White House is in the $100 to $200B range)
  • Stimulus needs are only growing amid pandemic

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose