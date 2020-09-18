Pelosi: Working out details on stopgap funding bill. Staying at $2.2 trillion for stimulus
- Working out details on stopgap funding bill
- Hopes to have stopgap today, bring to floor next week
- Still negotiating the duration of stopgap funding
- Says staying at $2.2 trillion stimulus package (not coming down to the $1.5 trillion being bantered about by the GOP
- Pelosi highlights Fed's comment that the US needs more fiscal stimulus
- Something is not necessarily better than nothing on aid
- State and local aid is critical (Dem asking for $900B while White House is in the $100 to $200B range)
- Stimulus needs are only growing amid pandemic