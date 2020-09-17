Philadelphia Fed business outlook index for September 15.0 vs. 15.0 estimate
Philadelphia Fed business outlook for September 2020
- Philadelphia Fed business outlook index came in at as expected at 15.0. That was still lower than last month 17.2
- employment index 15.7 vs. 9.0 last month.
- New orders 25.5 vs. 19.0 last month.
- Prices paid index 25.1 vs. 50.3 last month.
- Prices received 18.4 vs. 12.4 last month.
- Shipments 36.6 vs. 9.4 last month.
- Unfilled orders 0.4 vs. -0.6 last month
- delivery times 12.2 vs. 7.3 last month.
- The average workweek 7.8 vs. 11.3 last month.
- Inventories -10.8 vs. -1.9 last month.
Looking six-month forward:
- The future index rose to 56.6 vs. for 38.8 last month
- number of employees 42.7 vs. 29.5 last month
- new orders 56.9 vs. 55.1 last month
- shipments 47.9 vs. 46.9 last month
- average workweek 30.3 vs. 19.1 last month
- capital expenditures 31.0 vs. 23.0 last month