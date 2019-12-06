Saudi oil minister: Market will have to trust us

Comments by Saudi oil minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman





OPEC is trying to show analysts that we're doing our job

World economy will continue to be well supplied

But further commitment will allow us all to benefit

OPEC+ aims to prove it will adhere to agreements

It's funny how they are now put in a position where it is "damned if you do, damned if you don't". At this stage, the market knows for a fact that deeper output cuts are coming. However, without proper compliance and the fact that they are already over-cutting now, it means little to boost sentiment in oil prices.



