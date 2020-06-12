Spain May final CPI -0.9% vs -1.0% y/y prelim
Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 12 June 2020
- CPI 0.0% vs 0.0% m/m prelim
- HICP -0.9% vs -0.9% y/y prelim
- HICP +0.1% vs 0.0% m/m prelim
The preliminary release can be found here. Little change to the initial estimates as Spanish headline inflation sits in deflation territory. The only positive takeaway is that core inflation is seen holding around +1.1% y/y in the latest report. But overall price pressures remain more subdued and adds to ECB's worries on deflation if anything else.