European indices are up by roughly 2% to start the session

The DAX is now up by over 2% on the day as stocks extend gains to start the morning session. There is little headlines driving the moves right now as the market continues to take an extended breather after last week's action.





US futures are also up to session highs for the day, now up by ~0.8%, as the gains remain rather modest as we look to wrap up Q1 2020 in trading today.