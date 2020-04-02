Switzerland March CPI -0.5% vs -0.5% y/y expected

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 2 April 2020





Prior -0.1%

Core CPI -0.1% vs 0.0% y/y expected

Prior +0.2%

Deflation is back on the menu in Switzerland as core inflation falls into negative territory for the first time since February 2017. The sharp drop in energy prices over the last few weeks certainly isn't helping overall price pressures globally and the SNB will have a real challenge up ahead as they continue to try and limit the franc's appreciation.



