Tokyo said to report about 50 new coronavirus cases

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Kyodo News reports

The rough figure is said to be about 50 new cases reported, which comes after the daily record posted yesterday of 143 new cases. The total tally currently stands at 1,033 cases in the Japanese capital.
ForexLive

Update: It looks like this could very well be the partial-day count, as NHK is reporting that there are about 100 new coronavirus cases in the capital.

