Trade ideas thread - European session 10 December 2019
Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughtsGood day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the European morning session ahead. It's another quiet start to the day as markets continue to settle in a wait-and-see mode amid key risk events still to follow later in the week.
Tepid tones are observed everywhere as most asset classes are keeping flat as we begin the session and with good reason. We'll still have key central bank meetings, the UK election and US-China trade developments among other things to watch for this week.
As such, we could be stuck with more of a slower session today as well in anticipation of the key events highlighted above. So, get a drink. Get settled in. And just be mindful of any surprises that may come because it's all about headlines this week.
