Trade ideas thread - European session 10 December 2019

Tepid tones are observed everywhere as most asset classes are keeping flat as we begin the session and with good reason. We'll still have key central bank meetings, the UK election and US-China trade developments among other things to watch for this week.





As such, we could be stuck with more of a slower session today as well in anticipation of the key events highlighted above. So, get a drink. Get settled in. And just be mindful of any surprises that may come because it's all about headlines this week.





