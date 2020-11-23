Trade ideas thread - Tuesday 24 November 2020

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
Fed Evans reiterates the Federal Reserve willing to do more
-
Fed's Evans repeats that central bank won't have a good reading on economy until spring
-
BOC's Gravell: Risk of wave of consumer defaults seems low
-
Fed's Barkin: More likely to revisit fiscal prudence in coming months
-
BOE's Haldane: Data since Nov consistent with slowdown