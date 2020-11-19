UK and Italy virus case count numbers rise

Numbers tick higher today but plateau continues



The latest UK and Italian virus numbers are higher than yesterday but the overall trend remains towards a plateau.





Italian reports 36,176 new cases and 653 deaths. On Nov 13, Italy reported a record 40,902 cases and they've been around 35K throughout this month. There are early signs of turn lower but this is the part of the week where we usually see an uptick.





In the UK, cases rose 22,915 compared to 19,905 yesterday. There were 501 deaths with 529 yesterday. It's a similar story in the UK. Despite the uptick, there are clear signs of a plateau. Hopefully we will be seeing signs of turn lower very soon because we're now weeks into the new set of restrictions.







