UK coronavirus deaths rise to 3605 vs 2921 yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

UK coronavirus news

  • 684 dead in deadliest day yet
  • 569 deaths a day earlier
  • Cases at 38168 vs 33718 prior
The number of deaths in the UK has risen very quickly this week

