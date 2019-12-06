UK debate. Johnson/Corbyn debate on BBC
Election set for next Thursday, December 12Johnson:
- pro-choice is a Tory majority or hung parliament
- Tories are now totally united on Brexit
- we have ample time to build a new free-trade partnership with the EU and other countries
- not true to say there will be customs checks between Northern Ireland and the rest of UK
- I believe in immigration for people of talent
- Tories will invest massively in NHS
- 150 billion pound investment will come into UK if Tories when
Corbyn
- Labour will maintain close trade relationship with EU
- impossible for UK to get quick trade deal with US
- Johnson has not been straightforward on Brexit
- UK needs an ambitious government on voters aside
- NHS is at a crisis point