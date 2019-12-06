UK debate. Johnson/Corbyn debate on BBC

Election set for next Thursday, December 12

Johnson:
  • pro-choice is a Tory majority or hung parliament
  • Tories are now totally united on Brexit
  • we have ample time to build a new free-trade partnership with the EU and other countries
  • not true to say there will be customs checks between Northern Ireland and the rest of UK
  • I believe in immigration for people of talent
  • Tories will invest massively in NHS
  • 150 billion pound investment will come into UK if Tories when
Corbyn
  • Labour will maintain close trade relationship with EU
  • impossible for UK to get quick trade deal with US
  • Johnson has not been straightforward on Brexit
  • UK needs an ambitious government on voters aside
  • NHS is at a crisis point
