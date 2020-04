Latest data released by Halifax - 7 April 2020





Prior +0.3%; revised to +0.2%

House prices +3.0% vs +3.3% y/y expected

Prior +2.8%

A softer report as Halifax notes that most UK housing market activity has been paused because of the coronavirus outbreak. Adding that it is too early to properly assess what the long-term impacts of the lockdown on the UK housing market.