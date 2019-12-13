UK Labour's Corbyn says its been a disappointing night

More than a third of seats have now been declared in the UK election. 

Conservatives on track for a substantial majority, thus easing the path ahead for Brexit. The result has not been in doubt ever since the exit poll (at 2200GMT on 12 Dec) showed a huge majority for Boris. 

Corbyn is addressing supporters now, conceding defeat.
  • its been a disappointing night  
  • Brexit contributed to election result
  • I will not lead the party in a future election
  • Not resigning immediately




