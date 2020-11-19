Latest data released by UK CBI - 19 November 2020





Prior -34

Trends selling prices -8 vs 0 expected

Prior 4

UK manufacturing orders is seen declining at a quicker pace in November, with order books seen softening again amid more lockdowns across the region. Of note, output volumes have declined to their slowest pace in over a year, according to CBI.









The CBI readings are a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months.