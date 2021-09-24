US 10-year yields challenge the Asian high

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Rates could break even higher

US 10s
Today's price action is confirming yesterday's breakout.

US 10-year yields touched 1.45% overnight but slipped back down to the figure early in Europe. A second leg higher appears underway with 10s at 1.45% again.

That comes amidst the same backdrop as we saw yesterday -- an old fashioned risk on trade with rates, stocks and commodities all coming to life.

Seeing the flows into the Russell 2000, you have to think a rotation trade is underway.
Russell 2000 tweet
 
