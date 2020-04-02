US February factory orders 0.0% vs +0.2% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US February factory orders data:

  • Prior was -0.5%
  • Ex transport -0.9% vs -0.1% prior
Durable goods orders revisions:

  • Orders +1.2% (unrevised)
  • Ex transport -0.6% (unrevised)
  • Capital goods orders non-defense ex air -0.9% vs -0.8% initially
  • Capital goods orders non-defense ex air -0.8% (prior was -0.7%, revised to -0.8%)
This is February data and it shows that business investment was stuck in a long-term slump, even with a decent economy. It's tough to ever see it coming back now.


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose