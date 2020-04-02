US February factory orders 0.0% vs +0.2% expected

Durable goods orders revisions:

Orders +1.2% (unrevised)



Ex transport -0.6% (unrevised)

Capital goods orders non-defense ex air -0.9% vs -0.8% initially

Capital goods orders non-defense ex air -0.8% (prior was -0.7%, revised to -0.8%)

This is February data and it shows that business investment was stuck in a long-term slump, even with a decent economy. It's tough to ever see it coming back now.

