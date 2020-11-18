US futures creep higher on the session now

European equities also posting mild gains on the day currently









The push and pull in the market continues as investors are still weighing up vaccine optimism (future outlook) and the present negative virus developments (current outlook).





The market paused for a bit of a breather yesterday but we may very well see the same kind of price action to trading last week given how things are shaping up so far.







Once again, when looking at the US cash market later, just be mindful of downside levels in the S&P 500 at 3,600 and 3,588. Those are arguably the two key support levels in defining and gauging the risk bias in the market for the week.

S&P 500 futures are now at session highs, up 10 points or 0.3%, following a more sluggish start to European morning trade earlier in the day.