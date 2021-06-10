US initial jobless claims 376K versus 370K estimate

Initial jobless claims 376K versus 370K estimate. This is the lowest level since March 14, 2020 when the claims came in at 256K
4 week moving average initial jobless claims 402.5 K versus 428K last week. This was the lowest level since March 14, 2021 the four-week average was at 225.5 K.
Continuing claims 3499K versus 3650K estimate
4 week moving average continuing claims 3651.2 5K versus revised 3686.5 K (was 3687.75K).
The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending May 29 were in Pennsylvania (+7,064), Illinois (+4,298),
Kentucky (+3,454), Missouri (+2,744), and Michigan (+1,664),
The largest decreases were in Texas (-3,114),
Oregon (-1,822), Virginia (-1,753), Florida (-1,625), and Washington (-1,577).
During the week ending May 22, 51 states reported 6,347,472 continued weekly claims for Pandemic Unemployment
Assistance benefits and 51 states reported 5,231,952 continued claims for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment
Compensation benefits