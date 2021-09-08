US July JOLTS job openings 10.934M vs 10.03M estimate

JOLTS job openings





7 straight months of gains.

Record level of job openings

Prior was 10.073M revised to 10.185M

Hires were little change at 6.7 million. Hires decreased in retail trade -277K and durable goods manufacturing -41K. State and local government education increased by 33K and in Federal government +21K

Quits were little changed at 4.0M. Quits increased in wholesale trade plus 34K and state and local government education plus 14K. Quits decreased in transportation and warehousing and utilities -25K and in federal government -5K.

Separations were little change at 5.8 million. Total separations decreased in transportation warehousing and utilities -43K and in federal government -9K.

Layoffs and discharges were little changed at 1.5 million. Professional business services saw an increase of layoffs and discharges of 107K.

Over a 12 month. Hires totaled 72.6 million and separations totaled 65.6 million yielding a net gain of 7 million. When the number of hires exceeds the number separations employment rises.







The jobs data continues to show a labor market that is having trouble filling open positions. The job openings are at a record level