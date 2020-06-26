US May personal spending +8.2% vs +9.2% expected

With the revisions, the picture here remains a stronger-than-expected consumer and government stimulus cheques shore up incomes.

Details:



Real personal spending +8.1% vs +8.7% expected

Prior real personal spending -13.2% (revised to -12.2%)

PCE deflator +0.1% vs 0.0% exp m/m

Deflator y/y +0.5% vs +0.5% exp

Core deflator y/y +1.0% vs +1.0% exp

The savings rate data has been extreme since the pandemic. Pre-pandemic it was around 8% then jumped to 12.6% in March, to 32.2% in April and 23.2% in May.

