US Oct prelim durable goods orders +1.3% vs +0.9% expected

Prior was +1.9% (revised to +2.1%)



Durables ex transportation +1.3% vs +0.5% expected

Prior ex transportation +0.9%



Capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +0.7% vs +0.5% expected

Prior capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +1.0% (revised to +1.9%)



Capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +2.3% vs +0.4% expected

Prior capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +0.5% (revised to +0.7%)

This is a very strong report and will lead to some upgrades to Q4 GDP. The shipments number is particularly strong and that feeds directly through. There have been some softer indications for November though so we'll see.

