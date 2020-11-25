US Oct prelim durable goods orders +1.3% vs +0.9% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Highlights of the October US durable goods report:

US Oct prelim durable goods orders chart
  • Prior was +1.9% (revised to +2.1%)
  • Durables ex transportation +1.3% vs +0.5% expected
  • Prior ex transportation +0.9%
  • Capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +0.7% vs +0.5% expected
  • Prior capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +1.0% (revised to +1.9%)
  • Capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +2.3% vs +0.4% expected
  • Prior capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +0.5% (revised to +0.7%)
This is a very strong report and will lead to some upgrades to Q4 GDP. The shipments number is particularly strong and that feeds directly through. There have been some softer indications for November though so we'll see.


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose