US October new home sales 999K vs 975K expected

October 2020 US new home sales data

new home sales chart USA
  • Prior was 959K (revised to 1002K)
  • Sales -0.3% vs -3.5% m/m prior
  • Median sale price vs $326.8K prior
  • Supply 3.3 months vs 3.6 prior
Sales are up 41% y/y.


