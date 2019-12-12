US PPI final demand for November 0.0% versus 0.2% estimate

US PPI final demand for November 2019
- PPI final demand MoM 0.0% versus 0.2% estimate. Prior month 0.4%
- PPI ex food and energy MoM -0.2% versus +0.2% estimate. Prior month 0.3%
- PPI ex food, energy and trade MoM 0.0% versus 0.2% estimate. Prior month 0.1%
- PPI final demand YoY 1.1% versus 1.3% estimate. Prior month 1.1%
- PPI ex food and energy YoY 1.3% versus 1.7% estimate. Prior month .6%
- PPI ex, food, energy, and trade YoY 1.3% versus 1.5% last month
Overall, the data points to muted input prices and that should help to keep consumer prices in check.
